MUMBAI, June 21 India's benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, despite losses in other global indexes, as oil stocks rallied on slumping crude prices, while sentiment was also bolstered after J.P.Morgan upgraded domestic equities to "overweight."

The U.S. investment bank upgraded its call on Indian equities from "neutral", citing a number of factors including historic valuations, expectations for monetary stimulus, lower oil prices, and a weak rupee.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 3.7 percent, while producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 0.7 percent.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.9 percent to 17,044.57 points, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 0.6 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1 percent to 5,170.05 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)