BUZZ-India's Vivimed Labs gains on FDA inspection
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
MUMBAI, July 4 Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, enough to notch their highest close since April 19, led by government-owned lenders such as State Bank of India as traders said valuations were trading at a discount relative to their private rivals.
SBI rose 1.9 percent, while Punjab National Bank rose 2.2 percent.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.16 percent to 17,453 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.28 percent to 5,302.55 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.