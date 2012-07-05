MUMBAI, July 5 India's benchmark index rose mildly for a third consecutive session on Thursday to notch its highest close in more than 13 weeks, as Reliance Industries advanced on hopes for better refining margins in the second half of 2012.

Reliance Industries rose 0.4 percent, also helped by the recent under-performance in the stock.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.39 percent to 17,530.30 points, marking its highest close since April 3.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent to 5,327.30 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)