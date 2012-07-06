MUMBAI, July 6 India's main indexes edged lower on Friday, snapping three consecutive session of mild gains, as worries about the global economy hit software services exporter Infosys ahead of its earnings results due out next week.

Monetary easing from China, Britain and the euro zone have sparked alarm about global economic growth, with attention shifting to the U.S. jobs monthly data due out at 1230 GMT.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.04 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent.

Infosys shares fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)