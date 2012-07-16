MUMBAI, July 16 India's main index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to post its lowest close in July as doubts about whether the central bank will cut rates hit some interest rate-sensitive stocks such as DLF.

Infosys dropped for a third consecutive session, ending down 2.8 percent, still reeling from disappointment over its earnings forecasts on Thursday.

India said June headline inflation rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent from a year ago, but core inflation was estimated at 4.85 percent, unchanged from levels in May.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.68 percent to 17,096.98 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.57 percent to end at 5,197.25 points.

DLF shares fell 1.95 percent.