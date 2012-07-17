MUMBAI, July 17 India's main BSE index ended flat as investors sold recent outperformers such as Tata Consultancy but bought defensive stocks such as ITC given uncertainty about the monsoon rainfalls and the prospect of policy reforms.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.8 percent, while cigarette maker ITC gained 1.4 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.01 percent to 17,105.30 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.08 percent to end at 5,192.85 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)