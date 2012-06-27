MUMBAI, June 27 Deutsche Bank upgraded Indian stocks to "overweight" from "neutral" saying the market is close to its cheapest in two decades on an EBITDA and sales perspective.

The upgrade comes after J.P.Morgan upgraded Indian stocks to "overweight" last week.

"The angst over falling Indian economic growth is so yesterday," wrote strategist Ajay Kapur in the report dated on Wednesday.

"We think a risk-on environment could see a return to value," he added.

Kapur said sentiment for India is "in panic mode" even as historical valuations have become attractive and technicals are robust.

Deutsche Bank's India strategists have an end-year target for the BSE index at 18,000 points. The index last gained 0.55 percent to 16,999.70 points. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)