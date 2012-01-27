NEW DELHI Jan 27 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.78 percent up on Friday, as foreign funds continued buying battered-down stocks in Asia's third-largest economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 133.63 points at 17,210.81, with 16 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.86 percent to 5,202.90. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)