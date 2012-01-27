BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
NEW DELHI Jan 27 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.78 percent up on Friday, as foreign funds continued buying battered-down stocks in Asia's third-largest economy.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 133.63 points at 17,210.81, with 16 of its components closing in the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.86 percent to 5,202.90. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.