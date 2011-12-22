A woman speaks on her phone as she walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex is set to start lower on Thursday after gaining 3.4 percent in the previous session, as concerns of slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction continue to haunt investors.

Mostly subdued other Asian markets will also add to the downward pressure, traders said.

Software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Wipro (WIPR.NS) could fall after dismal results from Oracle Corp ORCL.O, the world's No.3 software maker, stoke renewed fears of a slowdown in global technology spending.

Infosys' Nasdaq-listed shares fell 4.1 percent on Wednesday, while Wipro eased 0.5 percent after Oracle's first earnings miss in a decade.

Asian shares eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

By 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.9 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

On Wednesday, India's main BSE index rose to its highest close since August 29, snapping five sessions of losses.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS), after the liquor maker said its board approved raising up to $225 million through foreign currency convertible bonds.

* Financial Technologies (India) Ltd FITE.NS, after the company said it repaid $133.16 million outstanding amount against foreign currency convertible bond raised in 2006.

* SEL Manufacturing Co Ltd (SELM.NS), after the textiles firm said its board has approved allotment of 12 million convertible equity warrants at 15.25 rupees each to promoters.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)