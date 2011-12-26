A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to be volatile on Monday as domestic economic worries keep investors wary, while signs of an improvement in the U.S. economy could bolster global appetite and help flows into emerging markets.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors, activity will be light because of the holiday season and trading will be volatile before the monthly derivatives contract expire on Thursday.

Mobile operators such as Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) could rise after the telecoms tribunal gave them temporary respite by asking the government to not take any coercive action over an order to ban 3G roaming pacts among companies until the next hearing on January 3.

Infrastructure firm GVK Power (GVKP.NS) after the Economic Times reported Singapore's Changi Airports may buy 26 percent stake in the airports business of GVK for 22 billion rupees. A spokesman for GVK said the report is speculative.

By 0230 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was trading down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.13 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN fell 0.47 percent on Friday, after gaining for two consecutive sessions, on mounting worries over economic growth.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* IRB Infra (IRBI.NS) could ease after its concession agreement for a road project in Goa was terminated by the National Highways Authority of India.

* IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) and Yes Bank (YESB.NS) after they raised interest rates on fixed deposits held by non-resident Indians.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)