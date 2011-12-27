Stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

NEW DELHI The Sensex could extend its rise to a second day on Tuesday, bolstered by a pick-up in infrastructure sector growth and easing inflation.

Infrastructure sector output grew 6.8 percent in November from a year earlier, sharply higher than the annual growth of 3.7 percent in the same month last year, government data showed on Monday.

"The data and lower inflation and will keep the market buoyant for a couple of days," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth.

"But this is only a bounceback and not the beginning of a fresh rally as there are many domestic and global issues," he said.

Mobile operators such as Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) will be in focus after India's telecoms commission accepted the sector regulator's recommendation on mergers & acquisitions rules by and large.

By 0243 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was trading down 0.06 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.15 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index rose 1.47 percent on Monday on bargain buying.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bharati Shipyard (BHAR.NS) is expected to rise after it said late on Monday its board approved a proposal to restructure 28.5 billion rupees worth of debt.

* Non-banking finance companies such as Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS), Mahindra Finance (MMFS.NS) and Muthoot Finance (MUTT.NS) after the central bank revised norms to improve their capital adequacy to help them manage off-balance sheet exposure.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)