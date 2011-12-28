MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to start lower on Wednesday with many investors in holiday mood ahead of the year end, and tracking subdued Asian markets.

The expiry of monthly derivative contracts on Thursday will keep trading volatile, traders said.

"It is likely to be lacklustre trade with downward bias today. Volumes have become low for cash and futures market for the past few days," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.

Tata Power (TTPW.NS) could open higher as the utility announced after market hours on Tuesday it would buy out BP Alternative Energy Holding's (BP.L) 51 percent stake in joint venture Tata BP Solar.

By 0219 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.57 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.61 percent, pointing to lower opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday with many investors staying on the sidelines.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Adani Power (ADAN.NS) is expected to fall after its chief executive said it has put on hold its plans for capacity expansion of 6,500 megawatts because of lack of clarity on coal supplies.

* Power Grid (PGRD.NS) may rise after its board approved investments of 53.68 billion rupees.

