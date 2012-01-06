A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex should start down on Friday as investors brace for sluggish earnings results this month, and weighed by renewed worries about the euro zone debt troubles.

Beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) will be watched after the country's aviation regulator asked the carrier to provide a specific timeline for getting its grounded aircraft back in the air and for its recapitalization efforts.

"There are some major disappointments expected once the earning season rolls out," said Jigar Shah, senior vice-president at KIM ENG Securities.

No. 2 software services exporter Infosys (INFY.NS) kicks off the earnings parade next Thursday.

"Also the weakening of the euro is impacting sentiment as it could hurt the exchange rate at home," Shah said.

Asian shares edged down and the euro hovered near a 16-month low against the dollar and an 11-year low against the yen on Friday on worries the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European banks.

At 0238 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.95 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.48 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

India's benchmark 30-share index .BSESN fell 0.16 percent on Thursday to 15,857.08.

The index was among the worst performers in the world in 2011, falling 24.6 percent, with foreign portfolio investors pulling out $512 million, compared with inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Eros International Media (EROS.NS) after a top official told Reuters the company expected earnings to rise 30 percent both this fiscal year and next as Indian film-goers clamour for more 3D and other digitally enhanced offerings.

* Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS) after the drugmaker's board approved setting up a new unit to spin off its animal health business.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)