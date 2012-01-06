People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex opened down 0.5 percent on Friday as investors were wary about sluggish quarterly earnings expected this month and on renewed concerns about the euro zone debt troubles.

Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) fell more than 11 percent after the DGCA asked the carrier to provide a specific timeline for getting its grounded aircraft back in the air and for its recapitalization efforts.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 15,818.62 , with 22 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was 0.36 percent down at 4,732.65.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose)