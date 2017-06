MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell 0.4 percent early on Monday on concerns about a slowing economy after the prime minister further cut growth projection for the fiscal year ending in March. Expectations of weaker quarterly earnings also weighed.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 15,784.4, with 24 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was 0.48 percent lower at 4,723.2.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)