NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex is likely to open lower on Wednesday on concerns about growth, while retailers may rise on hopes the government would further open up the sector.

The government formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its single-brand retail sector on Tuesday.

Traders said the move raised expectations the government could liberalise rules for the multi-brand retail too. Companies such as Pantaloon Retail PART.NS, which has been in talks with foreign retailers for tie-ups, could rise, they said.

However, the overall mood is cautious, said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS, adding Tuesday's 2.2 percent rally in the main 30-share BSE index .BSESN to a one-month closing high was probably overdone.

At 0253 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.09 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Pennar Industries Ltd (PENN.NS) may rise after the company said it had received five new orders worth over 450 million rupees.

* India Infoline Ltd (IIFL.NS) could gain after the company said its board had approved a proposal to absorb its unit India Infoline Marketing Services Ltd.

* Gravita India Ltd (GRAI.NS) is likely to rise after the company said it would set up a used car battery recycling plant in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Kaustubh Kulkarni; )