A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 0.5 percent early on Friday, led by Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and Coal India (COAL.NS).

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.47 percent at 16,107.13 points with 25 of its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.5 percent at 4,856.

