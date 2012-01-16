MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to open weaker on Monday as a spate sovereign rating cuts in Europe dampen risk appetite.

A sharp drop expected in headline inflation could bolster the market later in the day because it could set the ground for the Reserve Bank of India to begin easing monetary policy at its scheduled meeting on January 24, said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, SMC Investments and Advisors Limited.

Inflation probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year on year in December from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices, economists polled by Reuters said. The data is due around noon (0630 GMT).

Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) could rise after the Mint newspaper cited executives at the state-run refiner as saying the company is in talks to purchase a 25 percent stake in shale gas acreage owned by a U.S.-listed company in a deal worth around $200 million.

State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), and GAIL India (GAIL.NS) are likely to rise after the Times of India reported over the weekend that the two firms are making a joint bid to acquire UK-based Cove Energy Plc COVE.L.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut nine of the euro zone's 17 countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.

Asian shares fell on Monday on heightening worries that the cuts would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties and recapitalisation, threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis.

At 0241 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.23 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore dropped 0.84 percent, pointing to a weaker opening for the domestic market.

The main BSE index .BSESN climbed to its highest weekly close in five weeks last week at 16,154.62.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) may fall after Germany's DVB Bank SE (DVBG.F) said it may repossess two Airbus A320 aircraft from the cash-strapped carrier if the Indian firm failed to meet its payment obligations to the lender.

* Reliance MediaWorks RELM.NS may rise after the film and entertainment company said its board approved separating its exhibition and film and media services businesses into subsidiaries.

* Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd (GESC.NS) is likely to fall after the company said its unit has cancelled a shipbuilding contract.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)