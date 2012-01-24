People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex nudged higher on Tuesday, led by energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS), as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

The RBI said on Monday the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, reinforcing expectations it will keep interest rates on hold.

The RBI also gave little indication that it might cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank, potentially disappointing growing market hopes it would do so.

"If the RBI keeps everything steady, that will be a trigger for profit-booking," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors Limited. "The market has risen in the past one month."

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.25 percent at 16,793.10 by 10:21 a.m, with half of its components in the green.

The benchmark has gained more than 8 percent since the start of the new year after sliding a quarter in 2011. Foreign funds, who were net sellers of about $500 million last year, have bought shares worth more than $1 billion this month.

"Even if the RBI cuts the CRR, it will have only sentimental value," Thunuguntla said.

Beaten-down Reliance Industries rose 1.35 percent after the company said its up to $2.1 billion buyback would open on February 1.

Larsen & Toubro rose 1.8 percent and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) gained 1.3 percent on hopes for improved order inflows.

India should implement a bidding procedure for supply of equipment for power projects with 4,000 megawatts capacity, the heavy industries minister said on Monday and added bids for large power projects should be "rejigged" to allow domestic gear makers participate in the procedure.

L&T reported a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, mainly on account of higher treasury income and larger dividend payouts from its units.

Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) fell more than 1 percent, a day after it posted a 64 percent drop in quarterly profit, reflecting a slump in vehicle sales and a weaker rupee, which made imports costlier.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.21 percent at 5,056,85. In the broader market, there were almost equal number of gainers for every loser, with 135.6 million shares changing hands.

Many Asian markets were closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holidays, but Japan's Nikkei rose on hopes that a Greek debt deal can still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors.

