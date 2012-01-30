NEW DELHI Jan 30 The BSE Sensex is expected to open lower on Monday as profit-taking emerge after an 11.5 percent rally in the main index this month. Mostly subdued Asian markets will also weigh.

NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), the country's top power producer, may drop after it reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by a surge in fuel costs.

"We have had a huge run up. There is bound to be some profit taking," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.

The 30-share BSE index .BSESN climbed to an 11-week closing high on Friday after rising for six consecutive sessions.

At 0242 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was down 0.81 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) may fall after the state-run equipment maker reported lower-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in quarterly profit.

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS) after the company said it raised a 4.30 billion rupee long-term loan to redeem zero coupon non-convertible debentures.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)