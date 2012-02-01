A broker looks at his terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex is expected to open lower on Wednesday as investors turn cautious after a sharp rally in January, with other Asian markets struggling to hold their ground.

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) could fall after sources told Reuters U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group CYL.UL plans to sell about 20 million shares in the leading Indian mortgage lender via stock market deals on Wednesday.

Carlyle, which owns just over 5 percent of HDFC, could raise up to $283 million in the planned deal that will cut its stake in the Indian company to nearly 4 percent, the sources said.

Investors will also watch January sales releases from automakers such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) and Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS).

Asian stock markets cut early losses after better-than-expected reading from manufacturing index lifted sentiment, but investors remained on guard ahead of more manufacturing surveys later from the world's biggest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed by 0245 GMT, after opening lower on weaker U.S. data, which dented recent optimism that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.29 percent, indicating a lower open for the local market.

On Tuesday, India's benchmark share index .BSESN closed 1.96 percent higher at 17,193.55, taking gains for last month to more than 11 percent in what was its best January since 1994.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Jet Airways (JET.NS), Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), Spicejet (SPJT.BO) could rise after Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's biggest oil marketing company, said it would cut jet fuel prices by up to 3.1 percent from Wednesday.

