MUMBAI The BSE Sensex could face resistance on Friday as investors take profits after a more than 3 percent rally over the past three days and weighed by caution in Asian markets ahead of the key U.S. jobs data.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) is likely to rise as the company is expected to report a jump in fiscal third-quarter profit helped by launch of new generics in its main United States market.

Telecom stocks will be in focus for the second consecutive day after India's Supreme Court ordered telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked.

Norwegian telecom firm Telenor (TEL.OL), which operates in India through a joint venture with Unitech (UNTE.NS), could quit India because of the ruling, the company's chief executive told Reuters.

At 0249 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent, while Japan fell 0.3 percent and South Korea was down 0.6 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.1 percent.

India's benchmark 30-share index rose 0.76 percent on Thursday to 17,431.85 points, extending the gains to 3.4 percent in the last three sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS), India's largest cement maker, may rise after its shipments in January rose an annual 11.2 percent.

* Hotel chain operator EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS) may open up after it reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

* Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax (THMX.NS) is likely to drop after its December quarter net profit fell 5 percent from the same period a year ago.

* Syndicate Bank (SBNK.NS) may rise after the state-run bank said its board would consider on February 11 a proposal to issue shares to the government on a preferential basis.

* Drugmaker Aanjenya Lifecare Ltd AANJ.NS could open higher after its board approved acquisition of 100 percent assets and business of Apex Drugs & Intermediates Ltd.

