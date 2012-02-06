The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected in a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to open higher on Monday, bolstered by surprisingly robust U.S. employment report that offered proof of a healthier global economy and boosted world markets.

"Asia is already responding to the U.S. numbers," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital Market in New Delhi. "Also the court's ruling on Chidambaram in 2G scam is also beneficial to the government and should help a rally."

A Delhi court dismissed a petition on Saturday accusing Home Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram of signing off on the sale of telecoms licenses at below-market prices that may have cost the government up to $36 billion in lost revenues.

The U.S. economy created more jobs in January than even the most optimistic forecast, adding to a sense the global economy started the year in better shape than hoped, especially with new signs of life in Europe.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38 percent by 0239 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.05 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.96 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the Indian market.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), India's largest consumer goods maker and a unit of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever Plc, could rise on expectations for higher earnings. The company is expected to report an 11 percent rise in December quarter net profit, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

On Friday, the main 30-share BSE index .BSESN posted its fifth consecutive weekly rise, its best run in more than a year, bolstered by hopes of interest rate cuts by the central bank, positive economic data and increased foreign fund inflows.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Piramal Healthcare Ltd (PIRA.NS) may climb after the drugmaker said on Saturday it would buy a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's (VOD.L) India unit from Essar for 30 billion rupees, taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent.

* Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS) may fall after it said late on Friday it has put on hold plans to join the global oneworld alliance that could have boosted its earnings by connecting it to over 800 cities around the world.

