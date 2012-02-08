MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to start higher on Wednesday in line with firmer Asian markets, but investors will be looking to lock in gains after the main index rallied about 14 percent in just over five weeks.

"Technically, the market is set for profit booking. Even though it is likely to open up, it will give up the gains later in the day," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director at CNI Research.

At Tuesday's close, the 30-share BSE index's .BSESN 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 70.7, indicating the market was overbought.

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), the country's top mobile phone carrier, will be in focus as it reports quarterly earnings around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT). Analysts expect a 3.2 percent rise in profits.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5 percent by 0224 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 was trading 0.7 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.3 percent.

On Tuesday, the BSE fell 0.5 percent to 17,622.45 points, after rising 5 percent over the previous five sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) may fall after Reuters reported late on Tuesday that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings- was selling 1.38 percent stake in India's No. 2 lender in a deal to raise up to $303 million.

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS) may decline after the construction firm reported a loss of 1.07 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)