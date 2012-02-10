(Corrects ACC share price in the morning market opener story)

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex turned positive after opening lower on Friday as investors awaited for direction from December industrial output data, due around 11 a.m.

Cement maker ACC (ACC.NS) rose 2 percent to 1,417.90 rupees after the company reported higher-than-expected 86 percent rise in December-quarter profit.

Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS), which fell 4 percent in pre-open trade after reporting its first quarterly loss in more than two years, rebounded and was trading more than 1 percent higher.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index .BSESN was up 0.25 percent at 17,875.26, with two-thirds of its components in the green. The 50-share NSE index .NSEI was up 0.14 percent at 5,420.15.

