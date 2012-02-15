A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to start higher on Wednesday after Asian markets rose on hopes for a solution to Greece's debt worries, but there could be resistance after the main index climbed more than 15 percent in just over six weeks.

Property developer Unitech Ltd may fall after it reported a bigger-than-expected 50 percent fall in December quarter net profit on a sharp drop in sales.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) are likely to rise ahead of a meeting of ministers to discuss share sales in the state-run companies.

"There will be an initial stride on good set of quarterly numbers we have seen," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman, CNI Research. "But a correction is obvious because this kind of premiums are not justified when the fundamentals are not strong."

Automaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) reported a better-than-expected 40.5 jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, while State Bank of India (SBI.NS) beat expectations with a 15.4 percent rise in profit a day earlier.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.68 percent by 0229 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.72 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.42 percent, indicating a higher start for local shares.

The main 30-share BSE stock index .BSESN rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday to 17,848.57, its highest close in more than six months.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Education services provider Educomp Solutions (EDSO.NS) is likely to drop after its quarterly profit slumped 75 percent.

* Paints maker Akzo Nobel India (AKZO.NS) may open up after its board agreed to consider a buyback of shares from minority shareholders.

* Offshore services firm Great Offshore (GOFS.NS) may rise after it posted a four-fold jump in December quarter net profit.

(Reporting by Kautubh Kulkarni and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)