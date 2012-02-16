A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex is expected to open lower on Thursday after three straight sessions of rise as investors could turn cautious due to a delay in cementing a crucial bailout for Greece.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan fell 1.25 percent by 0242 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.35 percent, indicating a lower open for the local market.

Unitech Ltd may fall after its telecoms joint venture partner Norway's Telenor said it would seek indemnity and compensation following a court order to cancel some telecoms permits, including those held by the joint venture.

Telenor also said it would start process of looking for a new partner for the Indian joint venture. Unitech said it was "surprised" that Telenor was seeking compensation from it and that it may consider legal action against Telenor.

Leading Indian telecoms stocks Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) would be watched after India approved relaxed mergers and acquisition rules and new rules for spectrum grant, which are seen as positives for the battered sector.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN rose 2 percent on Wednesday to its highest close in more than six months.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) is seen falling after the troubled carrier reported a 75 percent increase in losses during the quarter to end-December.

* Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) and Zee News (ZEEN.NS) may open higher after the Business Standard newspaper reported the Zee Group were front-runners in the race to buy Indian news channel NewsX.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)