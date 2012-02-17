A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to rise on Friday and help post its seventh consecutive weekly rise, after indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted Asian markets.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) may fall after a source said the energy major has shut a sixth well at its gas fields in the D6 block off the country's east coast.

Gas output from D6 may average 22.6 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) in the fiscal year starting in April 2013 from the current 37-38 mmscmd, a government source said separately on Thursday.

NMDC (NMDC.NS) will be in focus after a senior official said the state-run miner's joint venture with Russia's Severstal (CHMF.MM) to build a 3-million-tonne steel plant in India is held up on differences over shareholding and delay in mining linkages.

At 0251 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.9 percent, while Japan .N225 rose 1.8 percent and South Korea .KS11 was up 1.4 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.8 percent.

India's benchmark 30-share index .BSESN eased 0.3 percent on Thursday to 18,153.99, after rising 2.6 percent in the past three sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) is expected to rise after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the state-run power producer in a two-year long tender dispute with a boiler supplier.

* Coal India (COAL.NS) is likely to be subdued as investors digest the full cost of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's directive for the state-run coal miner to supply private sector power producers.

* Adhunik Metaliks (ADME.NS) is seen rising after the Economic Times reported on Friday that the steel manufacturer is in talks to sell its forging arm to Amtek Auto (AMTK.NS) for 2.3 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)