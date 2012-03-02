The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected in a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex is expected to open higher on Friday after shedding about 1 percent in the previous session, as a second massive cash injection by the European Central Bank eased debt worries and buoyed world equity markets.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan gained 0.47 percent by 0243 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.41 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp is likely to be under pressure after the government fell just short of its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company.

The faltering start to revive asset sales and help patch the government's widening fiscal deficit would be a worry.

ONGC shares fell 1.7 percent on Thursday to 288.20 rupees, below the auction floor price of 290, amid uncertainty about the auction results.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN fell 0.95 percent on Thursday to 17,583.97. The index rose 3.3 percent in February -- its second monthly rise -- and is up 13.8 percent in 2012.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) is likely to rise, after the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters reported an 11 percent rise in February vehicle sales.

* Eicher Motors (EICH.NS) is expected to gain after the vehicles maker reported a 13 percent rise in February sales for trucks and buses over the same month year earlier.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)