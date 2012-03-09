A woman speaks on her phone as she walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is likely to start higher on Friday after falling for three days, helped by signs of Greece moving closer to averting a default, which could bolster global risk appetite.

"We would see a recovery in the markets today, even though this would not be a major improvement," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS. "The rise would be mainly on the global cues and that the country has digested the election news."

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, which raised 6.6 billion rupees in an initial public offering, is likely to debut at a premium to the issue price of 1,032 rupees a share.

Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.45 percent by 0144 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.17 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index has fallen 2.8 percent so far this week, after a poor election result for the country's ruling Congress party appeared to pour cold water on an already-struggling reform agenda.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) is likely to fall after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suspended the debt-crippled carrier from its account settlement system due to non-payment of fees, dealing a fresh blow to the airline as it seeks funds to stay aloft.

* Seamec Ltd (SEAM.NS) may rise after the offshore oilfield support service provider got a 30-day contract worth $1.66 million for chartering its vessel to Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Co.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)