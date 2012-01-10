MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian shares provisionally rose 2.25 percent on Tuesday, led by banks and energy major Reliance Industries on expectations easing inflation pressure will allow the central bank to begin unwinding tight monetary policy this month.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 356.32 points at 16,171.04 with 27 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.27 percent higher at 4,850.55. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)