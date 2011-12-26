MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.44 percent higher on Monday in thin trade on bargain-hunting and gains in stocks such as software exporter Infosys and energy major Reliance Industries .

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 1.44 percent at 15,966.12, with 26 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 1.31 percent to 4,779.00. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)