NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian shares fell 0.3
percent early on Thursday, led by losses in Reliance Industries
and ICICI Bank.
Unitech Ltd fell 4.4 percent after its telecoms
joint venture partner Norway's Telenor said it would
seek indemnity and compensation from Unitech following a court
order to cancel permits including those held by the joint
venture.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index
was down 0.32 percent at 18,143.35, with 21 of its
components falling.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.33 percent at
5,513.50.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)