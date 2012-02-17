BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, led by Larsen & Toubro, after indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted appetite for risky assets in global markets.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.88 percent at 18,315.95, with 27 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.86 percent at 5,569.15. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.