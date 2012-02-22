MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Wednesday, with oil explorer ONGC and automaker Tata Motors leading the gains.

Kingfisher Airlines rose 4.7 percent after the Hindustan Times newspaper reported State Bank of India has decided on a 16.5 billion rupees ($334.62 million) loan package to the debt-crippled carrier.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.35 percent at 18,481.41, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.22 percent to 5,618.60. ($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)