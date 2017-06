NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's main stock index provisionally closed 1.65 percent higher on Tuesday, led by lenders State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 288.41 points to 17,734.16, with 24 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1.79 percent to 5,375.50. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)