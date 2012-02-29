(Repeats to attach to alert)
NEW DELHI Feb 28 Indian shares rose more
than 1 percent early on Wednesday, led by gains in state-run Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and BHEL Ltd, while
investors awaited economic growth data for direction.
At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 1.18 percent at 17,940.87, with all of its
components advancing.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.6 percent, a day
before a government stake sale in the company to raise at least
$2.5 billion.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.23 percent at
5,441.75.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)