MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares provisionally rose 2.61 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro , as investors bet on a possible cut in interest rates by the central bank to boost growth.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 405.67 points at 15,923.59, with all but two of its components in positive territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.77 percent higher at 4,765.30. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)