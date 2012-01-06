BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares provisionally rose 0.2 percent, reversing losses in the last hour of trade on Friday, led by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries .
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 27.79 points at 15,884.87, with 15 of its components in the positive territory.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 0.09 percent at 4,754.1. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.