MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares provisionally rose 0.2 percent, reversing losses in the last hour of trade on Friday, led by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries .

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 27.79 points at 15,884.87, with 15 of its components in the positive territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 0.09 percent at 4,754.1. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)