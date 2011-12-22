NEW DELHI Dec 22 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent early on Thursday after a rally in the previous session, as investors remain concerned about slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction.

Software services firms led the losses in the main 30-share BSE index that was down 0.89 percent at 15,545.15 by 0349 GMT, with 24 of its components in red.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.82 percent at 4,654.90. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)