BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
NEW DELHI Dec 22 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent early on Thursday after a rally in the previous session, as investors remain concerned about slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction.
Software services firms led the losses in the main 30-share BSE index that was down 0.89 percent at 15,545.15 by 0349 GMT, with 24 of its components in red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.82 percent at 4,654.90. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.