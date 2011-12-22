NEW DELHI Dec 22 Indian shares reversed early losses and provisionally rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, with gains in European markets lifting sentiment.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 127.05 points at 15,812.26, with 24 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.87 percent to 4,733.85. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)