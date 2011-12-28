MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian shares dropped in early trade on Wednesday, taking cues from weak Asian markets and with many investors staying away ahead of year-end.

Tata Power rose 3.7 percent after the utility said late on Tuesday it would buy out BP Alternative Energy Holding's 51 percent stake in joint venture Tata BP Solar.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 15,849.22, with 19 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 4,740.50. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)