NEW DELHI Dec 30 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Friday, in line with gains in other major Asian markets on the last trading day of 2011, after positive data from the United States helped allay concerns about the global economy.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.27 percent at 15,585.43, with 25 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index added 0.35 percent to 4,662.55. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)