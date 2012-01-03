MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent early on Tuesday, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank and helped by firmer regional markets and hopes for a revival in foreign fund inflows.

Network18 Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast rose 16 percent and 20 percent, respectively, after the Economic Times newspaper said a unit of Reliance Industries plans to invest more than 15 billion rupees ($282 million) in parent group TV18.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.2 percent at 15,703.43, with all its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.2 percent at 4,692.