MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian shares quickly turned negative after opening up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as investors took profits after a two-day rally that took the benchmark index up more than 3 percent.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.1 percent at 15,918.20, with 22 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 4,756.35. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)