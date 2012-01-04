Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian shares quickly turned negative after opening up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as investors took profits after a two-day rally that took the benchmark index up more than 3 percent.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.1 percent at 15,918.20, with 22 of its components falling.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 4,756.35. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.