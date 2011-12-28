Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian shares provisionally ended down 1.09 percent in low volumes on Wednesday ahead of derivatives expiry, dragged down mostly by banks on concerns of worsening asset quality and slowing credit growth.
Jindal Steel and Power was the top loser as it provisionally closed down 7.2 percent to 454.40 rupees.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 173.02 points at 15,700.93, with 21 of its components closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.94 percent lower at 4,705.80. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.