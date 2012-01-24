BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.25 percent higher on Tuesday, after the central bank cut the cash reserve requirements for banks to ease tight liquidity, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 209.74 points at 16,961.47, with 22 of its components closing in the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1.34 percent to 5,113.90. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.