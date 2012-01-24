NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.25 percent higher on Tuesday, after the central bank cut the cash reserve requirements for banks to ease tight liquidity, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 209.74 points at 16,961.47, with 22 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1.34 percent to 5,113.90. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)