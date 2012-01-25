BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian shares closed a provisional 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, powered by IT bellwether Infosys, automaker Tata Motors and energy-focused conglomerate Reliance Industries.
The main 30-share BSE index ended up a provisional 52.89 points at 17,048.66, with 19 of its components rising. The 50-share NSE index rose a provisional 0.6 percent to 5,158.30. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.