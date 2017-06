NEW DELHI Jan 30 Indian shares provisionally closed 2.29 percent lower on Monday, snapping a six-session rally, as investors booked profits after concerns over economic growth returned.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 394.52 points at 16,839.46, with 26 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 2.26 percent to 5,087.30. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)