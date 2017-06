NEW DELHI Feb 1 Indian shares reversed early losses to provisionally close 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, as shares of metal producers and automakers rallied.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally added 120.83 points to 17,314.38, with 19 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.8 percent to 5,240.90. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)